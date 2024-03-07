Sonowal approves Rs 800 crore project to transform Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday approved a project worth more than Rs 800 crore to transform Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has approved one of the ambitious projects, the re-construction of berth number 8 and mechanisation of berth numbers 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock of KDS, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, it added.

The statement said the approved project will be executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The estimated project cost stands at Rs 809.18 crore, underscoring the magnitude of this endeavour, it added.

According to the statement, this project is poised to bring a paradigm shift in the operational landscape of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. Key benefits include the establishment of an effective, efficient, and environmentally sustainable integrated cargo handling system, which will significantly bolster the port's operational efficiency.

