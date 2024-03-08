Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:59 IST
BMC opens its first working women's hostel; five more to come up in a year
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation opened its first hostel for working women to mark International Women's Day on Friday, an official said.

The hostel is located in Goregaon in the western part of the city and there are plans to open five more such facilities, he added.

''The 16-storey hostel can accommodate 180 women. It has recreational activities on the first three floors. It also has a canteen as well as arrangements for women to cook their own food. The hostel is close to the railway station,'' a civic release informed.

Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, local MLA Vidya Thakur, among others, took part in the inauguration event, it said.

Working women will get a safe stay option due to this facility in P South Ward, Lodha said.

Five more hostels of this kind will be opened within a year, he added.

In its Development Plan 2034, the BMC has set an objective to increase the participation of women in the economic development of Mumbai. The advisory committee on gender set up for the purpose had mentioned the need to create facilities like hostels, Aadhaar centres, skill development centres, shelters etc. for employed and business women, the release said.

