Women from low-income groups in Delhi being trained to mitigate heatwave impact in communities

In a low-income, high-density settlement in Delhi, women are being trained to mitigate the impact of heat waves in their communities.

These women, referred to as ''Climate Sakhis'', utilise an automatic weather station to record temperature and humidity every morning during the hot summer months.

This initiative is led jointly by STS Global, a techno-environment catalyst, and the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group.

Using WhatsApp as a rapid communication medium, they correlate the readings with a heat stress chart -- raising green (indicating a possibility of fatigue), yellow (suggesting a possibility of heatstroke), or red (signifying a serious health risk with imminent heatstroke) flags on visibility boards set up at various points in the community.

Community members are well-versed in the recommended actions for each colour.

This group ensures the timely dissemination of weather advisories in the form of actionable information and takes responsibility for maintaining this community-based early warning system.

They have also established shaded community spaces using recycled fabric and nets for days when heatwave conditions are anticipated.

This is particularly crucial in low-income, high-density settlements where temperatures can be up to 6 degrees Celsius higher than the rest of the city.

Anshu Gupta, co-founder of STS Global, said, ''Indoor heat, and not outdoor heat, is the real killer. With summer approaching, it's the women, children and the elderly who spend prolonged periods indoors during the day. This has numerous negative physical and mental health impacts, making early warning systems and community-led interventions even more crucial.'' These interventions were piloted at Vivekanand Camp and, with summer looming, they can be scaled and replicated in other communities and states facing heat stress.

Gupta added, ''We studied the climate pattern and the social fabric in the communities and understood that the ecosystem can only thrive with the active participation of the 'Climate Sakhis'. They have been an inspiration at the forefront, making a difference and saving valuable lives.'' According to the India Meteorological Department, the country is expected to experience a warmer summer with more heatwave days this year as El Nino conditions are predicted to persist at least until May.

Scientists noted that every month since June last year has been the warmest on record globally, with this pattern expected to continue in 2024.

