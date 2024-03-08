Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:05 IST
WPL Scoreboard: DC vs UPW
Scoreboard of Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz here on Friday. UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy c Sutherland b Capsey 29 Kiran Navgire b Sadhu 5 Deepti Sharma c Reddy b Pandey 59 Tahlia McGrath b Reddy 3 Grace Harris c Jonassen b Yadav 14 Shweta Sehrawat b Sadhu 4 Poonam Khemnar c&b Yadav 1 Sophie Ecclestone st Bhatia b Jonassen 8 Saima Thakor not out 5 Gouher Sultana not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-6) 9 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-56, 3-62, 4-95, 5-100, 6-101, 7-116, 8-135 Bowling: Shikha Pandey 4-0-34-1, Titas Sadhu 3-0-23-2, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-15-1, Jess Jonassen 4-0-31-1, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-12-0, Radha Yadav 3-0-16-2, Alice Capsey 1-0-5-1. Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning lbw b Sharma 60 Shafali Verma b Thakor 15 Alice Capsey c Harris b Ecclestone 15 Jemimah Rodrigues c Ecclestone b Thakor 17 Annabel Sutherland b Sharma 6 Jess Jonassen run out (Gayakwad/Healy) 11 Arundhati Reddy c Harris b Sharma 0 Shikha Pandey c&b Sharma 4 Radha Yadav b Harris 9 Taniya Bhatia not out 0 Titas Sadhu c sub (DN Wyatt) b Harris 0 Extras: 0 Total: (All out in 19.5 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-69, 3-93, 4-112, 5-124, 6-124, 7-128, 8-137, 9-137, 10-137 Bowling: Gouher Sultana 3-0-29-0, Saima Thakor 4-0-30-2, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-15-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-19-4, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-19-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-0-17-0, Grace Harris 0.5-0-8-2.

