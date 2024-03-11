Left Menu

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Western Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:05 IST
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Western Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Ricther scale hit Western Nepal on Monday evening.

However, there was no report of any damage or casuality.

The 4.3 magnitude earthquake with epicentre located at Judaga hit the Bajura district at 4:56 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre in Kathmandu.

Western Nepal has been witnessing tremors quite frequently in the recent past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

