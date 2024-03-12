3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say

Authorities in western Illinois said five people, including three children, were killed Monday when a school bus and semitruck crashed on a highway. The bus was travelling eastbound on Illinois Route 24 when it crossed the centre line into the westbound lanes and into the path of the semi-truck. Both vehicles were set ablaze in the crash. The crash happened just before noon in Rushville, a community of about 3,000 about 60 miles (96.56 kilometres) west of Springfield. Four people were aboard the school bus — three children and the driver. The driver of the semitruck was also killed. “There's not really words at this time that can be said,” Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said at a news conference. “When you have a loss of life like this, it's devastating.” The cause of the crash remained under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released. Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslagle said the bodies are being transported to Springfield for autopsies.

