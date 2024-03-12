Left Menu

SIDBI plans to raise Rs 5,000 cr via rights issue next financial year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 13:50 IST
SIDBI plans to raise Rs 5,000 cr via rights issue next financial year
  • Country:
  • India

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore from rights issue next financial year to fund business growth.

The refinancing entity for SME finance is witnessing a strong credit growth and to further grow the business, capital would be required, he said.

The bank is looking to mobilise Rs 5,000 crore from rights issue in the next fiscal, SIDBI chairman and managing director S Ramann said on the sidelines of launch of a credit programme for Jan Aushadhi Kendras here.

He said the government is the biggest shareholder and SIDBI has approached them requesting their participation in the rights issue, he said.

Government of India holds a 20.85 per cent stake as of March 31, 2023. Besides this, State Bank of India owns 15.65 per cent, while the share of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stood at 13.33 per cent as of March 31, 2023. The rest is held by other Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and institutions.

He said the loan book of the entity is close to Rs 5 lakh crore and expressed hope to close the financial year at around Rs 5.2 lakh crore.

Currently, SIDBI has 17 per cent loan exposure of the total loan given to MSMEs in the country.

Ramann said the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) has committed Rs 9,500 crore for the promotion of new ventures in the country.

FFS was unveiled by the Prime Minister on January 16, 2016, in line with the Startup India Action Plan. It had approved a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore for contribution to various Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered with SEBI.

Introduced with a focused objective of supporting development and growth of innovation-driven enterprises, FFS facilitates funding needs for startups through participation in the capital of SEBI-registered AIFs.

The commitment of Rs 9,500 crore has led to over 100 AIFs raising Rs 56,000 crore more, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024