Virat Kohli's Form: No Cause for Alarm, Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has downplayed concerns over Virat Kohli's recent form, assuring fans that the star batsman remains in excellent touch during practice sessions. Despite low scores against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, Rathour expresses confidence in Kohli's ability to shine in upcoming critical matches.

Kohli, who led the run charts in the IPL, has had a slow start in the T20 World Cup but remains focused and motivated, Rathour said during a press conference. He is optimistic about Kohli's performance in the Super Eight stage, emphasizing that minor setbacks in initial games won't affect Kohli's form.

Addressing team strategies, Rathour highlighted the importance of adaptability to conditions and versatile team composition, which includes the potential use of all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. He also pointed out the need for clarity from the ICC on incomplete ground coverage issues affecting match conditions.

