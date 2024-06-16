Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Form: No Cause for Alarm, Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Despite a string of single-digit scores in the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli is in great shape and is showing high enthusiasm in practice, assures India's batting coach Vikram Rathour. Kohli's recent dismissals don't worry Rathour, who believes Kohli will perform when it counts most in the Super Eight stage.

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:03 IST
Virat Kohli's Form: No Cause for Alarm, Says Batting Coach Vikram Rathour
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has downplayed concerns over Virat Kohli's recent form, assuring fans that the star batsman remains in excellent touch during practice sessions. Despite low scores against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, Rathour expresses confidence in Kohli's ability to shine in upcoming critical matches.

Kohli, who led the run charts in the IPL, has had a slow start in the T20 World Cup but remains focused and motivated, Rathour said during a press conference. He is optimistic about Kohli's performance in the Super Eight stage, emphasizing that minor setbacks in initial games won't affect Kohli's form.

Addressing team strategies, Rathour highlighted the importance of adaptability to conditions and versatile team composition, which includes the potential use of all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. He also pointed out the need for clarity from the ICC on incomplete ground coverage issues affecting match conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024