Left Menu

Japan's first private-sector rocket launch attempt has exploded shortly after takeoff

A rocket touted as Japans first from the private sector to go into orbit exploded shortly after takeoff Wednesday, livestreamed video showed. Online video showed the rocket called Kairos blasting off from Wakayama Prefecture, central Japan, a mountainous area filled with trees, but exploding midair within seconds.A huge plume of smoke engulfed the area, and flames shot up in some spots.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-03-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 08:30 IST
Japan's first private-sector rocket launch attempt has exploded shortly after takeoff
  • Country:
  • Japan

A rocket touted as Japan's first from the private sector to go into orbit exploded shortly after takeoff Wednesday, livestreamed video showed. Online video showed the rocket called Kairos blasting off from Wakayama Prefecture, central Japan, a mountainous area filled with trees, but exploding midair within seconds.

A huge plume of smoke engulfed the area, and flames shot up in some spots. The video then showed spurts of water shot toward that spot in an effort to put out the blaze. Tokyo-based startup Space One, behind the rocket launch, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The launch was already delayed several times, with the last postponement coming Saturday, after a ship was spotted in a risk area, according to Japanese media reports.

If it had succeeded, Space One would have been the first private company to put a rocket into orbit.

Tokyo-based Space One was set up in 2018, with investments from major Japanese companies, including Canon Electronics, IHI, Shimizu and major banks.

There was no immediate reports of injuries or other damage.

Japan's main space exploration effort is led by the government's NASDA, which stands for The National Space Development Agency of Japan, this nation's equivalent of NASA of the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024