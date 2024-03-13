Connuaght Place traders cry hoarse over attachment of properties, NDMC defends action

Traders of Connaught Place have complained against the ''discriminatory'' attachment of their properties for non-payment of dues while NDMC defended its action, giving reasons for not taking action against some defaulters.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) attached seven properties in Connaught Place, including popular outlets like Dosa Factory and Blues over non-payment of dues, officials and traders said on Wednesday.

According to Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA), properties were attached by the NDMC on Tuesday evening.

''The NDMC officials drop in at any time and start attaching properties. Yesterday, they came around 7.30 pm and attached properties of Blues, Dosa Factory, Taste of China, etc. This is happening quite arbitrarily.

''Officials seal a portion of the property but do not seal others in the same building despite all of them having the same payment ID,'' he said.

Under the NDMC Act, they cannot seal properties. The properties in N Block have outstanding dues of Rs 15 crore.

''As for the allegations that we attach some properties and not others with the same payment ID, some outlets make interim payment or give an undertaking about making a payment and then we do not take action. After serving notices, we give them 30 days' time to make 25 per cent of the payment they owe us,'' he said.

The NDMC has been carrying out the drive against non-payment of property dues that has been opposed by the traders who demand implementation of the same tax regime as MCD in NDMC area also.

