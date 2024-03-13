Chhattisgarh minister hands over keys to 51 beneficiaries of housing scheme

Chhattisgarh Housing Minister OP Choudhary on Wednesday handed over keys to 51 beneficiaries of a government housing scheme at a function held in Nava Raipur.

The homes allotted to beneficiaries were constructed under a joint scheme of the state government and the Centre, a government official said.

Speaking at the function, Choudhary said providing a 'pucca' (concrete) house to every poor person in the country is a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM's promise is being fulfilled by Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh, he said.

In the next five years, Chhattisgarh will emerge as the fastest growing state in the country, the Minister said.

''Under the Prime Minister-cum-Chief Minister Housing Scheme, 816 homes under EWS (economically weaker section) category in Phase I have been constructed at a cost of Rs 43.53 crore. Of these, 766 houses have been allotted,'' he said.

Similarly, 560 homes under EWS category in Phase-II have been constructed at a cost Rs 29.92 crore. Of these, 270 houses have been allotted and registration has been done by 51 beneficiaries, Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the minister launched a dashboard of the Chhattisgarh Housing Board made for reviewing ongoing projects.

Choudhary also launched a housing scheme named 'Atal Vihar Yojana' in Balod district's Gurur town. Under the scheme, 231 homes for people under different categories based on their income will be constructed.

