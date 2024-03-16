Universe has no room for dark matter, new study suggests

Dark matter, an invisible component of the universe that can only be explained through gravitational force, accounts for approximately 27% of the universe's mass-energy composition. However, a new study challenges this prevailing theory and suggests that the Universe has no place for dark matter.

Dark matter is neither visible nor is its composition known. However, it helps astronomers understand how galaxies, planets and stars behave. This University of Ottawa study challenges the need for dark matter in the universe and provides evidence for a new cosmological model, opening up new avenues for exploring the fundamental properties of the universe.

The new model combines two ideas - about how the forces of nature decrease over cosmic time and about light losing energy when it travels a long distance. It has been tested and has been found to be consistent with several observations, such as the distribution of galaxies and the evolution of light from the early universe.

"The study's findings confirm that our previous work (“JWST early Universe observations and ΛCDM cosmologynorth_eastexternal link”) about the age of the universe being 26.7billionyears has allowed us to discover that the universe does not require dark matter to exist. In standard cosmology, the accelerated expansion of the universe is said to be caused by dark energy but is in fact due to the weakening forces of nature as it expands, not due to dark energy," explains Rajendra Gupta, a physics professor at the Faculty of Science.

"There are several papers that question the existence of dark matter, but mine is the first one, to my knowledge, that eliminates its cosmological existence while being consistent with key cosmological observations that we have had time to confirm," says Gupta.

