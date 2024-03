Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship disintegrates after completing most of third test flight; Antarctic scientists warn of bird flu spread as penguin cases confirmed and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it will oversee a SpaceX-led investigation into a mishap involving both the booster and the Starship vehicle. SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try earlier on Thursday, making it much farther than before with a cruise through low orbit before being destroyed during a return to Earth.

SpaceX Starship disintegrates after completing most of third test flight

SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight through space on its third try on Thursday, getting farther than ever before, but disintegrated on its return to Earth. During a webcast of the flight, SpaceX commentators said mission control lost communication with Starship from two satellite systems simultaneously while the spacecraft was re-entering the planet's atmosphere at hypersonic speed.

South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future

South Korean researchers have grown beef cells in rice grains in what they say is a major step towards achieving a sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly source of protein that could replace farmed cattle for meat. Professor Jinkee Hong of Yonsei University in Seoul, who led the research published in the journal Matter this month, said the "beef rice" is the first product of its kind. It uses grain particles as the base for cultivating animal muscle and fat cells.

Antarctic scientists warn of bird flu spread as penguin cases confirmed

Scientists in Antarctica are warning of the spread of deadly H5N1 avian flu virus after the disease was first confirmed on the frozen continent's mainland last month and has since been detected in local penguin and cormorant populations. The spread of the virus, which has decimated bird populations worldwide and hit South American wild bird and marine mammal populations hard, has raised alarm about the potential impact on Antarctica's huge penguin colonies.

Chemicals in plastics far more numerous than previous estimates, report says

At least 3,000 more chemicals are in plastics — from food packaging to toys to medical devices — than previously estimated by environmental agencies, a report published on Thursday found, raising questions over pollution and consumer safety. While the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) had previously identified around 13,000 plastic chemicals, the report by a team of European scientists found more than 16,000 chemicals in plastics — a quarter of which are thought to be hazardous to human health and the environment.

