Three children killed in fire incident in Nepal: Police
Kathmandu, Mar 16 (PTI At least three children were killed when fire from a nearby forest spread to human settlements and gutted their houses in Eastern Nepal on Saturday, police said.
The incident happened in Nepal's Bhojpur district while the children aged 3, 5 and 7 years were playing in their house and fire from a nearby forest spread to the human settlements and gutted six houses. ''Three children including a girl child died when fire from a nearby forest gutted six houses in Nepal's Bhojpur district,'' police said.
He said that a total of six houses and 10 cowsheds were destroyed in the fire.
''The forest fire spread to the human settlement due to the wind,'' he said.
