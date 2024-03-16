Left Menu

Three children killed in fire incident in Nepal: Police

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-03-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 21:47 IST
Three children killed in fire incident in Nepal: Police
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Kathmandu, Mar 16 (PTI At least three children were killed when fire from a nearby forest spread to human settlements and gutted their houses in Eastern Nepal on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in Nepal's Bhojpur district while the children aged 3, 5 and 7 years were playing in their house and fire from a nearby forest spread to the human settlements and gutted six houses. ''Three children including a girl child died when fire from a nearby forest gutted six houses in Nepal's Bhojpur district,'' police said.

He said that a total of six houses and 10 cowsheds were destroyed in the fire.

''The forest fire spread to the human settlement due to the wind,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024