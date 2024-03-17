Several drones flying towards Moscow destroyed, mayor says
One drone was destroyed in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region and one in the Stupinsky district, while two were downed earlier in the area of Domodedovo, Sobyanin posted on the Telegram messaging app. There were no casualties or damage reported, he said.
There were no casualties or damage reported, he said. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
