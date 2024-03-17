Several drones flying towards Moscow destroyed, mayor says

Russia's air defence systems destroyed several drones flying towards the Russian capital early on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. One drone was destroyed in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region and one in the Stupinsky district, while two were downed earlier in the area of Domodedovo, Sobyanin posted on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties or damage reported, he said. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

