Russian news RIA agency withdraws news item about Ukrainian attack in Kharkiv region

Russia's RIA news agency on Sunday withdrew a news flash on the Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Kharkiv region. RIA said the news alert was being killed.

It appeared that RIA had issued a news alert on an attack which took place on March 17, 2022. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)