Russian news RIA agency withdraws news item about Ukrainian attack in Kharkiv region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's RIA news agency on Sunday withdrew a news flash on the Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Kharkiv region. RIA said the news alert was being killed.
It appeared that RIA had issued a news alert on an attack which took place on March 17, 2022. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Frances Kerry)
