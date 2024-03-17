ADVISORY-Russian news RIA agency withdraws news item about Ukrainian attack in Kharkiv
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 16:21 IST
Russia's RIA news agency on Sunday withdrew a news flash on the Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Kharkiv region. RIA said the news alert was being killed.
It appeared that RIA had issued a news alert on an attack which took place on March 17, 2022. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[07:38:23] (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guy Faulconbridge
- Hugh Lawson
- Russia
- Frances Kerry
- Ukrainian
Advertisement