ADVISORY-Russian news RIA agency withdraws news item about Ukrainian attack in Kharkiv

Russia's RIA news agency on Sunday withdrew a news flash on the Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Kharkiv region. RIA said the news alert was being killed.

It appeared that RIA had issued a news alert on an attack which took place on March 17, 2022. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson)

