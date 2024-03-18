Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern waters
On March 18, North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards its east coast, according to the South Korean military. The exact distance the missile traveled is unknown. This launch occurred shortly after the US and South Korea concluded their annual military exercises, which North Korea perceives as a threat. Tensions in the region remain high as a result of the missile launch, with concerns over North Korea's continued ballistic missile testing. The international community closely monitors North Korea's actions, as they pose a threat to regional stability and global security. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges in diplomacy and security on the Korean peninsula.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's east coast Monday morning, the South Korean military said.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, such as how far the weapon flew.
The launch happened days after the US and South Korean militaries ended their annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
