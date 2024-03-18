Left Menu

Burkina Faso reports bird flu outbreak in Ouagadougou, WOAH says

Updated: 18-03-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 15:51 IST
Burkina Faso reports bird flu outbreak in Ouagadougou, WOAH says
Burkina Faso reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm located in its capital Ouagadougou, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The virus, also called avian influenza, killed 441 birds out of a flock of 641, the Paris-based WOAH said in a report, citing local authorities.

