Two persons dead, one critical after falling into sewer drain in Mumbai's Malvani area

Two persons, including a teenaged boy, died and one person is critical after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot deep underground sewer in the northern Mumbai suburb of Malad on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 5:30pm at Malvani gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in Ambujwadi, the official said.

''Three persons fell into the chamber of a underground drain sewer which is 15 feet below a public toilet maintained by a contractor. They were taken out by passersby and rushed to a nearby hospital,'' he said.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Kevat and Bikas Kevat (20), while Ramlagan Kevat (45) is critical, he said.

''The three are labourers and were contracted to clean the sewer drain. We have registered an accidental death report based on preliminary information and probing further,'' Malvani police station senior inspector Chimaji Adhav said.

