Left Menu

Megha Engineering donated highest amount of Rs 586 crore to BJP

It won the project to build an all-weather road tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 as well as licences to retail CNG and piped cooking gas in some cities.The unlisted private firm was founded in 1989 by industrialist Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy as Megha Engineering Enterprises, manufacturing pipes for municipalities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:34 IST
Megha Engineering donated highest amount of Rs 586 crore to BJP
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@MEIL_Group)
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the second-biggest buyer of electoral bonds, donated the highest amount of about Rs 586 crore to the BJP, according to data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The firm, which in recent years won the prestigious Zojila tunnel deal among other projects, forayed into city gas and acquired a media group, purchased electoral bonds of Rs 966 crore in total.

It has also donated to the BRS, which till recently was the ruling party in Telangana.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, got Rs 195 crore as donations from the company.

Megha donated bonds worth Rs 85 crore to the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, and Rs 37 crore to the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP got about Rs 25 crore from the company, while the Congress got Rs 17 crore.

The JD-S, Jana Sena Party and the JD-U got smaller sums ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) bought a total of Rs 966 crore worth of bonds between the financial years 2019-20 and 2023-24. It won the project to build an all-weather road tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 as well as licences to retail CNG and piped cooking gas in some cities.

The unlisted private firm was founded in 1989 by industrialist Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy as Megha Engineering Enterprises, manufacturing pipes for municipalities. It changed its name to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure in 2006 and went on to execute big infrastructure projects like dams, natural gas distribution networks, power plants and roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024