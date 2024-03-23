UP RERA tells promoters to market projects by same name as approved in maps

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Saturday directed promoters to maintain the same name for project brands as mentioned in their maps approved by local authorities and registered with RERA to avoid confusion among homebuyers.

UP RERA said it had issued an important order on March 16 relating to the maps being sanctioned by the development authorities and the brand names of the projects to be used by the promoters.

''This order offered clear guidelines to the development authorities about sanctioning of the maps and to the promoters about giving brand names to their projects,'' it said in a statement.

UP RERA said the promoters need to register their projects with the same name as recorded in the sanctioned map and the names of towers and blocks must also be the same as in the sanctioned map.

''RERA had to issue these directions because in the wake of differences between the name of the projects and the towers registered with it and the names in the OC (occupancy certificate) or CC (completion certificate), it was finding difficult to ascertain the completion status of the projects as also to decide the promoter's application for closure of the project accounts,'' it said.

''It was also observed that promoters were using project brand names which were different from the names registered with RERA and this was creating doubts amongst the existing and prospective home buyers. Therefore, to address such anomalies, RERA has now directed the promoters to market the projects with the same name as registered with RERA,'' it added.

The state body said sometimes the development authorities sanction the map in the name of an entity different from the land owner of the project land whereas as per the provisions of the RERA Act, the promoter is required to have title over the project land and the map can only be in the name of the land owner.

It further clarified that the development authorities must sanction the maps in the name of the land owners and they should give the same particulars of the projects and the towers or blocks as written in the sanctioned map in the application for registration of project with RERA.

UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy has exhorted the planning authorities and the promoters to ensure compliance of these directions ''which are in furtherance of the endeavours of RERA to address the problems being faced by the allottees and all other stake holders''.

''Due to differences among sanctioned map, details uploaded on RERA portal and promotion under different brand name, the allottees get confuse and they could not access actual condition. All these issues will get addressed with the adherence of these directions by the promoters,'' he added.

