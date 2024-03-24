Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Papua New Guinea, GFZ says
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 02:10 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ added. It had initially reported the magnitude as 6.6.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Research Center for Geosciences
- Papua New Guinea
Advertisement