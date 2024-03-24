IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Pandya b Mohsin 24 Jos Buttler c Rahul b Naveen-ul-Haq 11 Sanju Samson not out 82 Riyan Parag c sub (Hooda) b Naveen-ul-Haq 43 Shimron Hetmyer 5 Dhruv Jurel not out 20 Extras: 8 (lb-1, w-6, nb-1) Total: 193/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-49, 3-142, 4-150 Bowling: Mohsin Khan 4-0-45-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-41-2, Krunal Pandya 4-0-19-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-38-1, Yash Thakur 3-0-43-0, Ayush Badoni 1-0-6-0. MORE

