Two temple bases found during excavation in Ambajogai, says state archaeology dept official
It was also known as Mominabad during the Hyderabad Nizam Era. It has other monuments like Hatthikhana, Dasopant Temple, Yogeshwari temple, Gote informed.
Two temple bases were found by the Archaeology department of the Maharashtra government during the excavation underway in Sakaleshwar temple premises near Ambajogai in Beed district, an official said on Monday.
The Sakaleshwar temple, also known as the Barakhambi temple, was built in 1228 AD by the Yadava dynasty, who ruled from Devgiri Fort, as per an inscription found earlier, the official said.
''The excavation began on March 15 and 14 trenches of 100 square feet each have been created. We have found bases of two temples, one of which is Kholeshwar, named after a Yadava general. We have found some bricks, which show the temples had shikhars, as well as sculpture parts like hands, feet,'' Amot Gote, Assistant Director of State Archeology, told PTI.
As part of the same project, we will undertake a survey of ancient monuments in Ambajogai, which will help give the area the status of a ''heritage village'', he added.
'''The town of Ambajogai was also known as Amrapur, Jayantipur, Jogaiambe in earlier times. It was also known as Mominabad during the Hyderabad Nizam Era. It has other monuments like Hatthikhana, Dasopant Temple, Yogeshwari temple,'' Gote informed.
