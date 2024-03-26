Synergy says its container ship 'Dali' collided with Baltimore bridge
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 14:07 IST
Synergy Marine Group on Tuesday said its Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali' collided with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.
"Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the 'Dali' has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service," it said, adding that all crew members, including the two pilots who were aboard, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
