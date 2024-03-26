Left Menu

China opens dispute against U.S. at WTO over 'discriminatory subsidies'

"Under the disguise of responding to climate change, reducing carbon emission and protecting environment, (these subsidies) are in fact contingent upon the purchase and use of goods from the United States, or imported from certain particular regions," the Chinese mission said. In Beijing, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said it urged Washington to "promptly correct discriminatory industrial policies, and maintain the stability of the global industrial and supply chains for new energy vehicles".

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:43 IST
China opens dispute against U.S. at WTO over 'discriminatory subsidies'

China has initiated dispute settlement proceedings against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to safeguard its interests in the electric vehicle industry, the Chinese permanent mission to the WTO said on Tuesday.

China said it was contesting "discriminatory subsidies in nature" under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act it said resulted in the exclusion of goods from China and other WTO countries. "Under the disguise of responding to climate change, reducing carbon emission and protecting environment, (these subsidies) are in fact contingent upon the purchase and use of goods from the United States, or imported from certain particular regions," the Chinese mission said.

In Beijing, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said it urged Washington to "promptly correct discriminatory industrial policies, and maintain the stability of the global industrial and supply chains for new energy vehicles". There was no immediate response from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington to a request for comment. There was no immediate comment from the WTO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024