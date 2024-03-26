14 sites identified for wind monitoring systems along Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route

As many as 14 locations have been identified for the installation of wind speed monitoring systems along the 508km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, said the project implementing agency NHSRCL on Tuesday.

In all 14 locations -- nine in Gujarat and five in Maharashtra -- have been identified for the installation of ''anemometers'' devices to monitor wind speed, focusing on river bridges and areas prone to sudden and strong wind, National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said in a statement.

''The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will traverse through coastal regions in the western part of the country, where wind speeds are particularly concentrated in certain areas. These strong winds have the potential to impact train operations on the viaduct,'' it said.

An anemometer is a type of a disaster prevention system designed to provide real-time wind speed data within the range of 0-70 m/s, spanning 0 to 360 degrees.

Such devices will be set up on bridges on the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, the Mahi river in Anand, the Narmada river in Bharuch, the Tapi river in Surat, Par and Daman Ganga rivers in Valsad, Vaitarna river in Palghar, and Ulhas river in Thane, said the release.

''If wind speeds range from 20 m/s to 35 m/s, train speeds will be adjusted accordingly. Operations will be suspended if wind speeds exceed 35 m/s. In such cases, trains will be halted in safe areas with comparatively lower wind speeds, such as tunnels or mountain folds,'' it said.

The Operation Control Centre (OCC) will monitor wind speeds through the anemometers installed at various locations, the NHSRCL added.

The bullet train corridor is being built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using Japan's Shinkansen technology, and the project aims to create a high-frequency mass transportation system.

The ambitious project has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore.

The Rs 1.10 lakh crore project was initially expected to be completed by 2022 but faced hurdles in land acquisition. The government has set a target to run the first phase of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in south Gujarat by 2026.

The NHSRCL said in January it had completed acquisition of 100 per cent land for the project across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

