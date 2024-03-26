Mild tremor hits Balapur taluka in Akola district
PTI | Akola | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:22 IST
A mild tremor of 2.9 magnitude struck Antri Malkapur area in Akola district of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, an official said. There is no report of damage to property or life after the tremor which hit the area at 6:27 pm, said the Disaster Management Department official.
