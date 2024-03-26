Left Menu

Mild tremor hits Balapur taluka in Akola district

PTI | Akola | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:22 IST
Mild tremor hits Balapur taluka in Akola district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A mild tremor of 2.9 magnitude struck Antri Malkapur area in Akola district of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, an official said. There is no report of damage to property or life after the tremor which hit the area at 6:27 pm, said the Disaster Management Department official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

