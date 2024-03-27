Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: No winner for $800 million Powerball lottery, $1.1 billion Mega Millions ahead

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

No winner for $800 million Powerball lottery, $1.1 billion Mega Millions ahead

A Powerball drawing for $800 million, one of the largest jackpots in the history of that U.S. lottery game, found no winners on Monday night, ahead of an even larger prize up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday. The Multi-State Lottery Association said no one bought the ticket bearing the six winning numbers from Monday night's latest Powerball drawing: 19-7-68-53-11-23.

