Magicrete completes acquisition of majority stake in AAC blocks maker Maxlite
Magicrete has acquired a majority stake in Maxlite, an AAC Blocks manufacturer in South India. This strategic acquisition will increase Magicrete's AAC blocks capacity to 1.8 million cubic meters per annum. AAC Blocks are eco-friendly and energy-efficient construction materials, providing superior thermal insulation and reducing construction time and load.
- Country:
- India
Magicrete, which produces building product AAC Blocks, construction chemicals, and precast construction solutions, on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Maxlite.
The company did not disclose the actual stake that it has acquired and also the deal value.
In a statement, Magicrete said this strategic acquisition would enhance its total installed capacity of AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) blocks to 1.8 million cubic metres per annum.
Maxlite is an AAC Blocks manufacturer located in South India, headquartered in Bengaluru. It operates two AAC Blocks manufacturing facilities, one in Karnataka and the other in Tamil Nadu, boasting a combined annual capacity of 5,00,000 cubic meters.
AAC Blocks serve as resource-efficient alternatives to traditional red clay bricks, offering superior thermal insulation and reducing construction time and structural load.
They are about ten times larger than clay bricks and are manufactured using waste fly ash, thereby consuming 70 per cent less energy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South India
- AAC Blocks
- Tamil Nadu
- Magicrete
- Bengaluru
- Karnataka
- Maxlite
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: Septuagenarian trampled to death by wild elephant in Tiger reserve
Tamil Nadu government will not implement the CAA in the state: CM Stalin.
Tamil Nadu will not implement Citizenship Amendment Act, says Chief Minister Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Youth from Uttar Pradesh hacked to death in Devipattinam
"Will not release single drop of water to Tamil Nadu" says Karnataka CM Siddaramiah as water shortage hits state