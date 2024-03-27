Left Menu

Magicrete completes acquisition of majority stake in AAC blocks maker Maxlite

Magicrete has acquired a majority stake in Maxlite, an AAC Blocks manufacturer in South India. This strategic acquisition will increase Magicrete's AAC blocks capacity to 1.8 million cubic meters per annum. AAC Blocks are eco-friendly and energy-efficient construction materials, providing superior thermal insulation and reducing construction time and load.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:38 IST
Magicrete completes acquisition of majority stake in AAC blocks maker Maxlite
  • Country:
  • India

Magicrete, which produces building product AAC Blocks, construction chemicals, and precast construction solutions, on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Maxlite.

The company did not disclose the actual stake that it has acquired and also the deal value.

In a statement, Magicrete said this strategic acquisition would enhance its total installed capacity of AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) blocks to 1.8 million cubic metres per annum.

Maxlite is an AAC Blocks manufacturer located in South India, headquartered in Bengaluru. It operates two AAC Blocks manufacturing facilities, one in Karnataka and the other in Tamil Nadu, boasting a combined annual capacity of 5,00,000 cubic meters.

AAC Blocks serve as resource-efficient alternatives to traditional red clay bricks, offering superior thermal insulation and reducing construction time and structural load.

They are about ten times larger than clay bricks and are manufactured using waste fly ash, thereby consuming 70 per cent less energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024