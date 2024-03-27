Left Menu

Mild tremor hits some areas in Latur district

Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the Earths surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages, it said.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:39 IST
Mild tremor hits some areas in Latur district
  • Country:
  • India

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

No loss of life or property is reported. Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the Earth's surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.

''A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages,'' it said. Aurad Shahjani is located about 52 km away from Killari village, which was worst hit by an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on September 30, 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024