Mild tremor hits some areas in Latur district
Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the Earths surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages, it said.
A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.
No loss of life or property is reported. Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the Earth's surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.
''A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages,'' it said. Aurad Shahjani is located about 52 km away from Killari village, which was worst hit by an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on September 30, 1993.
