No public threat from materials on ship that struck Baltimore bridge - US Coast Guard

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:30 IST
No public threat from materials on ship that struck Baltimore bridge - US Coast Guard
There is no threat to the public from any materials on board the freight ship that struck a heavily-trafficked Baltimore bridge early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse, Vice Admiral Peter W. Gautier of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Nandita Bose Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

