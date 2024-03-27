No public threat from materials on ship that struck Baltimore bridge - US Coast Guard
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:30 IST
There is no threat to the public from any materials on board the freight ship that struck a heavily-trafficked Baltimore bridge early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse, Vice Admiral Peter W. Gautier of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Nandita Bose Jarrett Renshaw)
