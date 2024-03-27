Noida: 8 banquet halls fined Rs 5 lakh each for dirty waste discharge into drains

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has imposed fines of Rs 5 lakh each on eight banquet halls for allegedly discharging greasy waste of their kitchens directly into sewer lines and drains leading to their blockage.

The penal action comes in pursuance of an inspection carried out on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M of these banquet halls in city's Sector 51 area on March 7 but complaints about line and drain blockage continued.

These facilities were directed to treat their greasy waste through ETP (effluent treatment plant) and install Grease Trap in their kitchen, General Manager (water and sewer) Raghvendra Pratap Singh said.

''This was done, so that the problem of overflow of sewers or drains could be solved,'' Singh said, adding that these marriage halls and banquet halls were asked to ensure compliance within 15 days.

''However, after re-inspections it was found that no action has been taken yet by them. Hence, after completion of the prescribed time limit, action is being taken as per rules and fine is being imposed against the concerned,'' the GM said.

The authority has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on eight banquet halls located in Hoshiarpur area of Sector 51, he added.

Meanwhile, the Noida chapter representatives of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday urged the Noida Authority for time extension till April 30 for installing ETPs in facilities that were issued notice by the department over similar violations.

The authority had on Tuesday warned sealing of seven restaurants, six of them in Sector 18, over violation of kitchen waste management norms.

''The NRAI has also sought waiver in challans and penalties issued to various restaurants,'' NRAI's Uttar Pradesh chapter head Varun Khera told PTI.

The association also urged its members and the restaurant fraternity of Noida to install ETPs at the earliest ''to make Noida better and also to avoid action by Noida Authority.'' Sushil Kumar Jain, the president of the Sector 18 market association, also requested all shops and restaurant owners/operators to fulfil the requirements as per law.

