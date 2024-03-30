Scoreboard: LSG vs PBKS

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:31 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings here on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock c Jitesh b Arshdeep 54 KL Rahul c Bairstow b Arshdeep 15 Devdutt Padikkal c Dhawan b Curran 9 Marcus Stoinis b Chahar 19 Nicholas Pooran b Rabada 42 Ayush Badoni c Bairstow b Curran 8 Krunal Pandya (not out) 43 Ravi Bishnoi c Tanay (sub) b Curran 0 Mohsin Khan (run out) 2 Naveen-ul-Haq (not out) 0 Extras (B-1, LB-1, W-5) 7 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-45, 3-78, 4-125, 5-146, 6-189, 7-189, 8-197. Bowling: Sam Curran 4-0-28-3, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-30-2, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-38-1, Rahul Chahar 3-0-42-1, Harpreet Brar 2-0-14-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-45-0. (More)

