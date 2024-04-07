One person died in accident at Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary's facility
Aurobindo Pharma on Sunday said one person died in an accident at the manufacturing facility of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Andhra Pradesh.
On April 6, 2024, at around 11:30 PM an accident occurred near the Vacuum Tray Dryer (VTD) area at Unit 6 of Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.
Unfortunately, there was one casualty due to the accident, it added.
The unit continues its normal operations, the drug maker stated.
Apitoria Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma.
