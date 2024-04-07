IPL Scoreboard: GT vs LSG

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan c Ravi Bishnoi b Pandya 31 Shubman Gill b Yash Thakur 19 Kane Williamson c&b Ravi Bishnoi 1 BR Sharath c Badoni b Pandya 2 Vijay Shankar c Rahul b Yash Thakur 17 Darshan Nalkande c Yash Thakur b Pandya 12 Rahul Tewatia c Pooran b Yash Thakur 30 Rashid Khan c sub (D Hooda) b Yash Thakur 0 Umesh Yadav c de Kock b Naveen-ul-Haq 2 Spencer Johnson not out 0 Noor Ahmad c de Kock b Yash Thakur 4 Extras: (LB-2, NB-4, W-6) 12 Total: (All out in 18.5 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-56, 3-58, 4-61, 5-80, 6-93, 7-93, 8-102, 9-126, 10-130 Bowling: Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-29-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-37-1, Mayank Yadav 1-0-13-0, Yash Thakur 3.5-1-30-5, Krunal Pandya 4-0-11-3, Ravi Bishnoi 2-0-8-1.

