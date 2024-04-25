Left Menu

Stay Safe Amidst Scorching Summer, TN CM Advises Precautionary Measures

Hence, I held a detailed review meeting with the government department officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said in a release here.The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that high temperature and heat wave conditions may persist in the interior districts of north Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days, he said and added this warning called for measures to protect oneself from the soaring mercury.Children, school students, elderly people, pregnant women and people with health problems should take appropriate precautions and avoid venturing out.The summer heat causes excessive sweating and the body becomes dehydrated.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:47 IST
Stay Safe Amidst Scorching Summer, TN CM Advises Precautionary Measures
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

With several parts of Tamil Nadu reeling under heat wave conditions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday called upon the people to take adequate precautions and safeguard their health.

The regional Meteorological Centre, (RMC) has warned of heat wave conditions in the state’s north interior region and that the day temperatures were likely to increase by two or four degrees Celsius above the normal temperature in certain pockets in interior Tamil Nadu.

The temperature has been hovering around 38 to 42 degree Celsius.

“Although summers are usually the hottest months, the temperature is increasing day by day. It is the duty of the government to protect the people. Hence, I held a detailed review meeting with the government department officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday,” the Chief Minister said in a release here.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that high temperature and heat wave conditions may persist in the interior districts of north Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days, he said and added this warning called for measures to protect oneself from the soaring mercury.

Children, school students, elderly people, pregnant women and people with health problems should take appropriate precautions and avoid venturing out.

“The summer heat causes excessive sweating and the body becomes dehydrated. Doctors say that this can cause symptoms such as excessive thirst, headache, fatigue, dizziness, muscle cramps, fainting and convulsions. So, drink water frequently,” the Chief Minister advised.

Also, the people could increase the intake of buttermilk, rice porridge, lemon juice, etc. He advocated the use of cotton clothes and wearing a cap and resting under shade if the people had to step out of their houses.

The release quoting the Chief Minister said government medical facilities have been instructed to treat the affected people on a priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024