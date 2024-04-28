Delhi sizzles with maximum temperature soaring to 38.2 degrees Celsius
Delhi's temperature on Sunday was 38.2°C, a slight drop from normal. Humidity was 21%. Monday's forecast predicts partly cloudy skies. Air quality was "moderate" with an AQI of 165, indicating moderate pollution levels.
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.
The humidity level in the national capital at 5:30 pm was at 21 per cent, it said.
For Monday, the weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies.
The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 165 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
