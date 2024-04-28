Left Menu

Delhi sizzles with maximum temperature soaring to 38.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi's temperature on Sunday was 38.2°C, a slight drop from normal. Humidity was 21%. Monday's forecast predicts partly cloudy skies. Air quality was "moderate" with an AQI of 165, indicating moderate pollution levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:20 IST
Delhi sizzles with maximum temperature soaring to 38.2 degrees Celsius
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity level in the national capital at 5:30 pm was at 21 per cent, it said.

For Monday, the weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 165 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024