Apollo Tyres Teams Up with NATRAX to Establish Test Track for EV Tyre Validation

Apollo Tyres on Monday said it has joined hands with NATRAX, a testing and validation services provider, to set up a test track to validate tyres for electric vehicles.

The collaboration aims to provide a dedicated testing facility for electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers, enabling them to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tyres.

Evaluating cut and chip resistance of tyres is crucial for EVs due to their unique characteristics, such as regenerative braking and high-speed acceleration.

Apollo Tyres President (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Satish Sharma said that by investing in the facility, the facility will enable the company to fast-track development of tyres for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in particular for EVs, and low rolling resistance tyres, specifically designed for the Indian roads, taking into account the country's unique road conditions and climate.

NATRAX Director Manish Jaiswal said the newly constructed test track is available for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle OEMs and tyre manufacturers.

Located near Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, NATRAX is one of the automotive testing and certification centres under NATRiP, a flagship project of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

