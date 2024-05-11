'Ramdrohis' do politics for their families' gain: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

Drawing a stark comparison between the political ideologies of the BJP and the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Saturday that while the politics of 'Ram Bhakts' is rooted in the national interests, the politics of 'Ramdrohis' revolves around familial concerns. "Their focus doesn't extend beyond their own family," he stressed.

Speaking at a public gathering in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency to seek votes for Lok Sabha candidate and MP Sakshi Maharaj, CM Yogi remarked, "The Samajwadi Party has fielded candidates from its own family. Presently, they are contesting five seats. It appears they'll continue this trend for generations to come, extending to their children and grandchildren." He further stated, "Such practices impede development, leading to identity crises at the national and state levels. Security is compromised, allowing the mafia to thrive. They neglect the public's needs and fail to ensure safety, especially for women."

The CM stressed that prioritizing national interests in politics garners respect on the global stage, ensures border security, and facilitates significant developmental projects. Furthermore, it enables equitable distribution of welfare benefits to the public without discrimination. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to withdraw cases against terrorists during its tenure.

He said that these people had tried to withdraw the cases of terrorists who attacked Ayodhya, the CRPF camp in Rampur, Sankat Mochan Temple in Kashi in Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi courts. He further elaborated, "In response, the court issued a scathing remark, questioning the party's intentions, suggesting that after seeking to withdraw cases, they may even consider honouring the perpetrators with the prestigious Padma Award. Subsequently, the court intervened and halted the Samajwadi Party's efforts."

Highlighting the divide in the current election between 'Rambhakts' and 'Ramdrohis,' Yogi remarked, "You may also hear the voices of 'Ramdrohis.' Some of them argue against the construction of the Ram temple within the country. And they are the 'wise' people of Congress." Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, "The SP says that the Ram temple is 'useless'. Would they dare say the same about any mosque? They can't because they don't have the guts to do so. Those who point fingers at the Ram temple are 'Ramdrohi'. They have even resorted to violence against Ram devotees. They bond with criminals. They insult our great men and gods."

He contrasted the situation with the massive crackdown on mafias and criminals in the state in the current government, which has ended riots and curfews in the state. He highlighted the vibrant celebrations of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Rangotsav in Mathura Vrindavan, and Dev Diwali in Kashi.

CM Yogi stated that the campaigns in Unnao would cease this evening due to the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, urging the public to reflect during this time. He urged them to utilize their voting rights to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its endeavour to make the country self-reliant and developed.

Legislative Council member Ram Chandra Pradhan, MLA Ashutosh Shukla, Panjak Gupta, Brajesh Rawat, District President Awadhesh Katiyar, District Panchayat President Sakun Singh, Lok Sabha in-charge Saurabh Mishra etc. were present in the program. (ANI)

