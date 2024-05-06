Udit Raj, Congress Candidate for Northwest Delhi, Solicits Votes Based on Past Performance (2014-2019)

Congress candidate from Northwest Delhi constituency Udit Raj on Monday said he is seeking votes on the basis of work he had done from 2014-2019 when he was an MP from the seat.

Several big schemes were also approved for the development of the area when he demitted office, Raj said.

He said if the Congress forms a government at the Centre, the guarantees given in the 'Nyay Patra' of the Congress will be fulfilled.

Raj has pledged to fulfil 20 promises, including three railway over bridges, completing the under-bridge connecting Nangloi, the metro project which was sanctioned till Narela, houses for the poor in the slum areas, beautification of Bhalaswa Lake and eliminating Bhalaswa landfill, on a priority basis, a statement by the Delhi Congress said.

Former MLA and chairman of the communications department, Anil Bhardwaj, said the vision document prepared by Raj will be implemented in Northwest Delhi to resume the development works in the area.

As soon as the INDIA bloc government will be formed at the Centre, the Congress will fulfil its promises for the poor, labour, marginalised, youth, women, elderly people and the middle class, Bhardwaj added.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

