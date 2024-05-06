Scorching Heatwave: Mercury Surges Past 43 Degrees Celsius in Odisha, Searing Seven Locations
Seven areas in Odisha recorded high temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius on Monday, with Bolangir being the hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms and rain provided relief in some areas, including Bhubaneswar, where wind gusts caused tree branch falls and road blockages. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued thunderstorms with rain in the state for the next four days, with possible lightning, strong winds, and rain in several districts.
- Country:
- India
At least seven places in Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius or above on Monday.
However, thunderstorms along with rain brought respite from the heatwave in some places, including Bhubaneswar city.
According to the evening bulletin of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre, Bolangir town in western Odisha recorded a temperature of 44.5 deg C and became the hottest place of the state for the day.
It was followed by Titlagarh, another town of Bolangir district, which registered a temperature of 44 deg C.
The maximum temperature at Boudh was 43.5 deg C, while it was 43.4 deg C each at Jharsuguda and Sambalpur and 43 deg C each at Bhawanipatna and Bargarh.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty wind and rain lashed the capital city Bhubaneswar. Due to the strong wind flow, tree branches fell in several places in the city leading to road blockades.
Fire services, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and forest personnel engaged to clear the roads, an official said.
The IMD said that thunderstorms with rain would continue in the state for another four days.
Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind of speed 40-50 kmph would occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Koraput on May 7, predicted the weather office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Heatwave
- Temperature
- Thunderstorms
- Rain
- Bhubaneswar
- Bolangir
- Titlagarh
- Bargarh
- Bhawanipatna
ALSO READ
Rain likely in Delhi-NCR
Indian Football Team to Hold Preparatory Camp in Bhubaneswar for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
More than 100 inmates escape after rain damages Nigerian prison
Uttarakhand Set for Above-Average Rainfall in 2023 Monsoon
El Niño, Climate Change Tied to Devastating Rainfall Event in UAE, Oman: Study