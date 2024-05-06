Muthoot Microfin Reports 27% Surge in Q4 Profit, Reaching Rs. 120 Crore
Muthoot Microfin reports a 27% increase in profit after tax to Rs 119.76 crore for the March quarter of 2023-24, driven by a 47% increase in net interest income. For the fiscal year, PAT doubled to Rs 450 crore, while NII rose 56% to Rs 1,361 crore.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Muthoot Microfin on Monday reported a 27 per cent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 119.76 crore during March quarter of 2023-24.
The non-banking finance company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 94.56 crore in the corresponding fourth quarter of FY23, according to a regulatory filing.
The net interest income (NII) grew 47 per cent to Rs 400 crore during the March quarter of FY24 from Rs 272 crore in the year-ago period.
For 2023-24 fiscal, PAT grew over two-fold to Rs 450 crore.
The NII rose 56 per cent to Rs 1,361 crore in FY24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mark Patterson reopens world’s largest wool processing facility
Mangalam Worldwide Q4 FY24 PAT jumped 75 per cent
Euro zone government bond yields edge up as focus shifts to policy paths
European Nations with Patriot Missile Systems Hesitant to Provide Them to Ukraine
EU ministers stop short of Patriot pledges for Ukraine