PM Modi Vows to Ensure Uninterrupted Free Ration Distribution for the Needy
PTI | Gumla | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:06 IST
No force on earth can stop free ration delivery to the poor, this is Modi's guarantee: PM at poll rally in Jharkhand.
