JK Maxx Paints Unveils #SingleBrandSharmaJi Campaign, Emphasizing Dedicated Home Improvement Solutions

JK Maxx Paints proudly unveils its latest brand campaign, #SingleBrandSharmaJi, aimed at solidifying its position as a premium home beautification solutions provider. Rooted in a legacy of trust and excellence spanning two decades, JK Maxx Paints builds upon the success of JK WallMaxX Wall Putty as the undisputed leader and custodian of beautiful walls and homes. Recognized for its strong distribution & market presence, brand leadership, commitment to quality & innovation, JK WallMaxX Wall Putty enjoys the unwavering trust of consumers nationwide. Understanding customers' evolving needs, JK Maxx expands its portfolio to now offering a complete range of decorative paints and finishes. The campaign resonates deeply with JK WallMaxX customers who prioritize trust and consistency in their choices. Featuring renowned actor Jimmy Shergill as Sharma ji, a discerning homeowner who values quality & fervent brand loyalty, the campaign underscores the reliability of JK Maxx Paints as the preferred choice for home beautification needs. Link to the TVC: youtu.be/J9mIJiKIagw Mr. Nitish Chopra, Dy. Business Head of JK Maxx Paints (JK Cement Ltd.), expressed excitement about the campaign, stating, ''We are delighted to introduce our latest campaign, #SingleBrandSharmaJi, which encapsulates the essence of JK Maxx Paints and our unwavering commitment to trust, excellence and quality. With over two decades of leadership and innovation in enhancing wall aesthetics, exemplified by our flagship product JK WallMaxX Wall Putty, we are poised to elevate the standard of home beautification with JK Maxx Paints.'' In addition to television, the campaign will leverage various digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to reach a wider audience. JK Maxx Paints offers a diverse range of wall, wood, and metal paints, as well as textures and designer finishes, combining aesthetics with durability and protection. Grounded in core values of quality and customer satisfaction, the products offer superior performance, longevity, and visual appeal. About JK Maxx Paints JK Maxx Paints Ltd., a subsidiary of JK Cement Ltd., committed to providing a comprehensive range of home beautification products. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the company offers interior, exterior, wood, and metal paints, catering to customers across economy, premium, and luxury segments. Since its inception, JK Maxx Paints has expanded its presence across 13 states in India. JK Cement Ltd. is a leading brand and one of the fastest growing manufacturers of Grey Cement in India. JK Cement is also the world's 3rd largest manufacturer of White Cement globally, renowned for its product excellence, customer focus and technological innovation. With a global presence spanning 36 countries, JK White Cement is a trusted name in the building materials industry. JK WallMaxX is a marquee wall putty brand from the house of JKCement. It is manufactured at state-of-the-art plants located in Gotan (Rajasthan) and Katni (Madhya Pradesh) and the brand enjoys pan-India retail presence. For more information, please visit the JK Maxx Paints website - jkmaxxpaints.com.

