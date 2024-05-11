Deadly Storm Ravages Delhi: Two Perish, 23 Injured

At least two people were killed and 23 injured in storm-related incidents as strong winds uprooted trees, electricity poles and led to portions of walls collapsing across Delhi.

Power was also disrupted in many areas as the dust storm swept the national capital late Friday night.

In west Delhi's Vikaspuri, a person on a two-wheeler died after a branch of a tree fell on him near Janakpuri flyover. Police said the branch was removed with the help of cranes and the victim, Jaiprakash, was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A car was also damaged in the incident but its occupants were unhurt, a police officer said.

In the other incident, a labourer got trapped under a tree which fell on him near IB Block at KN Katju Marg around 11 PM.

Hariom was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors said he was already dead. The police officer said in this incident also a car was damaged but its occupants were safe.

According to officials, they received 152 calls, including 130 made to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), regarding incidents of uprooting of trees, electricity poles and hoardings.

They said 55 calls were also received about collapse of portions of buildings and structures in the city.

Additionally, the officials said that 202 calls were received regarding power disruptions during the storms in the national capital, the officials said.

Nine flights were also diverted at the Delhi airport late Friday evening due to bad weather, an official said.

