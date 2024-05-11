Left Menu

Weather Warning: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Goa, Anticipates Thunderstorms and Lightning

Goa faces a 'yellow' alert for May 12-13, predicting thunderstorms and lightning. The IMD warns of lightning and winds up to 40 km/hr at isolated locations during this period. As of Saturday, Goa's maximum temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 26 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:55 IST
Weather Warning: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Goa, Anticipates Thunderstorms and Lightning
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a 'yellow' alert for Goa for May 12-13 and forecast thunder and lightning for the coastal state.

''Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and winds gushing to 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely at isolated places on May 12-13,'' the IMD said in a statement.

It said maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in the state on Saturday were 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024