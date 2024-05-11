Weather Warning: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Goa, Anticipates Thunderstorms and Lightning

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a 'yellow' alert for Goa for May 12-13 and forecast thunder and lightning for the coastal state.

''Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and winds gushing to 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely at isolated places on May 12-13,'' the IMD said in a statement.

It said maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in the state on Saturday were 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

