Weather Warning: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Goa, Anticipates Thunderstorms and Lightning
Goa faces a 'yellow' alert for May 12-13, predicting thunderstorms and lightning. The IMD warns of lightning and winds up to 40 km/hr at isolated locations during this period. As of Saturday, Goa's maximum temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 26 degrees Celsius.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:55 IST
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a 'yellow' alert for Goa for May 12-13 and forecast thunder and lightning for the coastal state.
''Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and winds gushing to 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely at isolated places on May 12-13,'' the IMD said in a statement.
It said maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in the state on Saturday were 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
