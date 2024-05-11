Eicher Motors' Q4 Profit Surges 18% to ₹1,070 Crore, Revenue Reaches ₹4,256 Crore
Eicher Motors saw an 18% rise in Q4 profit to Rs 1,070 crore, driven by higher sales. Total revenue grew 12% to Rs 4,256 crore. Royal Enfield sales rose 6% to 2.27 lakh motorcycles in Q4. For FY24, the company reported a 37% PAT increase to Rs 4,001 crore and a 14.5% revenue growth to Rs 16,536 crore. Royal Enfield sales rose 9% to 9.12 lakh units in FY24. A final dividend of Rs 51 per share was recommended.
Eicher Motors on Saturday reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,070 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, driven by higher sales.
The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 906 crore in the same period last year.
Its total revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 4,256 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24 compared to Rs 3,804 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23, Eicher Motors said in a statement.
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of the company, recorded sales of 2,27,925 motorcycles in the fourth quarter, up 6 per cent from 2,14,685 units in the year-ago period.
For fiscal 2024, the company reported a 37 per cent rise in PAT to Rs 4,001 crore against Rs 2,914 crore for FY23.
The company's revenue from operations grew 14.5 per cent to Rs 16,536 crore from Rs 14,442 crore recorded in FY23.
During the last fiscal, Royal Enfield's registered sales rose 9 per cent to 9,12,732 units from 8,34,895 units in 2022-23.
The company said its board recommended a final dividend aggregating to Rs 1,396.41 crore at Rs 51 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
