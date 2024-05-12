Uttarakhand: Orange Alert Issued for Five Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast

The MeT department here on Sunday issued an orange alert for five districts of Uttarakhand warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail in isolated places. Gusty winds at the speed of 40-50 km per hour are also predicted in these districts, which include Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, the MeT office said.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the rest of the districts during the period, it said, adding the administration should take all precautionary measures to ensure safety of people. The lightning might cause damage to property, humans and livestock in isolated places, the MeT office said.

It added that minor damages to 'kuccha' houses and insecure structures could also be caused in these five districts. The MeT office has advised people to stay away from all objects that conduct electricity during thunderstorms and lightning and to also avoid keeping their livestock outdoors.

People are advised to be cautious and take shelter in safe places and 'pucca' houses during thunderstorms and lightning, it said. The weather office also advised people against taking shelter under trees during a thunderstorm and asked them to park their vehicles in safe places.

